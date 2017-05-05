Text to Win a Chris Stapleton VIP Experience

To celebrate Chris Stapleton's new album, FROM A ROOM Vol. 1 , we're flying a lucky listener and their friend to Cincinnati, OH where they'll get to have a VIP Chris Stapleton experience before catching him LIVE! PLUS, we're throwing in an autographed guitar! You and a friend could be on your way to Cincinnati where you'll get invitations to 'The 78' Pre-Show Lounge and Interactive Experience featuring an unprecedented opportunity to take photos holding Chris's most iconic awards as well as instruments and memorabilia from Chris's career!

Start the conversation, or Read more at WORC-FM Worcester.