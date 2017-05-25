Taste of Cincinnati Best of Taste Winners

Taste of Cincinnati Best of Taste Win...

Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

The 39th-annual Taste of Cincinnati is slated to fill downtown with good eats and good music Saturday through Monday. The longest running free culinary fest in the nation, Taste will feature more than 100 delicious dishes and nearly nonstop musical performances all weekend The festival, which is expected to attract 500,000, will span four blocks of Fifth Street, between Main and Sentinel streets.

