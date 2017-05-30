Swim Team's debut album gets vinyl release
Last year, Cincinnati foursome Swim Team released its debut album through respected indie label Infinity Cat Recordings, but the release came with a catch - it was released on cassette, a part of a limited-edition subscription series from the label. The series sold out, but those who missed it get another crack at owning the album, this time on vinyl, as Swim Team gets a fresh release through Bloomington, Ind.'
