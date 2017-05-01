Suspect in university machete attack ...

Suspect in university machete attack pleads not guilty

10 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A man accused of attacking students with a machete at a university coffee shop in central Kentucky has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges. Nineteen-year-old Mitchell William Adkins of Cincinnati is accused of injuring two people at Transylvania University on Friday.

