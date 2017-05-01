Suspect in university machete attack pleads not guilty
A man accused of attacking students with a machete at a university coffee shop in central Kentucky has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges. Nineteen-year-old Mitchell William Adkins of Cincinnati is accused of injuring two people at Transylvania University on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,992
|Pureval ! 100% YES
|1 hr
|Bobbie
|2
|Loser Cranley!
|12 hr
|Krajomg
|18
|Tessah Carter
|15 hr
|mee
|1
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|17 hr
|Laila v
|28
|Ray Tensing Trial
|Mon
|Truth Be Told
|7
|I-75 Bridge Rebuild ?
|Sun
|Builder Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC