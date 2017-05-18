Stage Door: Spring theater production...

Stage Door: Spring theater productions winding down

'My Fair Lady' at the Covedale Center, 'The Tempest' at Cincy Shakes and 'Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery' at the Playhouse are all wrapping up this weekend. With Memorial Day right around the corner, several theaters wrap up their 2016-17 seasons this weekend.

