Stage Door: Spring theater productions winding down
'My Fair Lady' at the Covedale Center, 'The Tempest' at Cincy Shakes and 'Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery' at the Playhouse are all wrapping up this weekend. With Memorial Day right around the corner, several theaters wrap up their 2016-17 seasons this weekend.
