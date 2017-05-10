Stage Door: A Dose of Everyday Wisdom, a Battle for Broadway
'Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End' opened Thursday at the Cincinnati Playhouse, and the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra is presenting 'The Battle of Broadway,' featuring songs by Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Saturday at Greaves Concert Hall. From a modest beginning as a local journalist in Dayton, Erma Bombeck became one of America's most read columnists from the 1960s to the 1990s, dispensing funny, pragmatic wisdom about domestic life and motherhood.
