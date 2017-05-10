Stage Door: A Dose of Everyday Wisdom...

Stage Door: A Dose of Everyday Wisdom, a Battle for Broadway

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

'Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End' opened Thursday at the Cincinnati Playhouse, and the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra is presenting 'The Battle of Broadway,' featuring songs by Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Saturday at Greaves Concert Hall. From a modest beginning as a local journalist in Dayton, Erma Bombeck became one of America's most read columnists from the 1960s to the 1990s, dispensing funny, pragmatic wisdom about domestic life and motherhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for big ladies 13 min lovemesumbiglady 12
Hey pops! 17 min Gotcha 9
Rob Portman such a liar 3 hr Liberals are wacko 30
Rep.SteveChabot is against US 3 hr Bull Durham 7
Hamilton County sheriff's discipline of drunken... 6 hr Liberals are sickos 3
Street Car demolition derby ? 6 hr Liberals are sickos 3
Review: Presidential Moving Services 8 hr elmer gomez 199
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC