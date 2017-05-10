Sound Advice: Eyes Set to Kill with Bad Seed Rising and The Nearly Deads
Since emerging from the Post Hardcore/Metalcore scene in Phoenix in 2003, Eyes Set to Kill has had a tumultuous history, enduring over a dozen lineup shifts, including perhaps the most fundamental in the band's 14-year tenure. In 2016, the band lost founding bassist Anissa Rodriguez, but more recently enlisted Tiaday Ball as her replacement.
