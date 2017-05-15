Smooth Nitro Coffee: Creamy and Caffeinated Downtown
Smooth Nitro Coffee, located in a kiosk at 525 Vine St. downtown, is revolutionizing the cafA© experience with cold-brew coffee on tap. More reminiscent of a craft brewery than a coffee shop, Smooth Nitro Coffee, located in a kiosk at the Huntington Bank Center lobby at 525 Vine St. downtown, is revolutionizing the cafA© experience with cold brew coffee on tap.
