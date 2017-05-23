Slots still open for children's summe...

Slots still open for children's summer camp with Cincinnati police

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The camp, located about 50 minutes northeast of Cincinnati in Clinton County's Clarksville, brings about 100 city youth ages 10-12 together with officers to build trust, friendship, respect and mutual understanding. "Sometimes there is this feeling of a barrier between the police and the community and this helps break that down," said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 2 hr repo-man 696
GRAB YOUR WALLET Update 10 hr WhoCares 10
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... 15 hr Kyboy 7
I-75 Blocked ! 17 hr OneWomynRiot 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon bayonne nj 21,037
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mon Baby 34
PacBoy Jones Mon Hero Here 19
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,440 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC