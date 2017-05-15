Sex reassignment surgery covered afte...

Sex reassignment surgery covered after Ohio library settles lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The Cincinnati area's library board didn't come to the aid of Rachel Dovel when its insurance company decided not to cover her gender surgery, so she decided to fight it. Sex reassignment surgery covered after Ohio library settles lawsuit The Cincinnati area's library board didn't come to the aid of Rachel Dovel when its insurance company decided not to cover her gender surgery, so she decided to fight it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Motorola ? 5 hr Pops 2
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... 6 hr Kyboy 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Toms river nj 21,028
Looking for big ladies 12 hr Just Sayin 22
News Somerville residents want to preserve their his... (Jul '10) 12 hr CheetoDust 3
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 16 hr Lawrence Wolf 681
News How crunching data saved Cincinnati $3.3 million Sun bobbie 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,053,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC