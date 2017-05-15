Sentencing Monday for Cincinnati poli...

Sentencing Monday for Cincinnati police sergeant for dropping gun in cinema while drunk

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A Cincinnati police sergeant is scheduled to be Monday for dropping a handgun at a movie theater while she was drunk, causing panic and an evacuation, court records show. Clermont County Municipal Court Judge Jason Nagel is set to sentence Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Tony Estrada 21,025
Motorola ? 1 hr donut 1
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 681
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... 5 hr KyleMackey 2
Looking for big ladies 22 hr ODrama 21
News How crunching data saved Cincinnati $3.3 million Sun bobbie 2
Rep.SteveChabot is against US Sun Liberals are bung... 13
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC