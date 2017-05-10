Seafood-focused Eighth & English is a welcome successor to O'Bryonville's Enoteca Emilia
Now that we've sampled the fare, I'm even happier. This seafood-centric, Italian-flavored eatery - which goes by the nickname 8 & E - is a godsend for those looking for innovative, thoughtfully crafted fare somewhere in the city outside of Over-the-Rhine, downtown or parts of Covington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
