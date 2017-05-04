'Run4Papa' raises awareness, funds fo...

'Run4Papa' raises awareness, funds for dementia research through 'Flying Pig'

A North Carolina man traveled to Cincinnati Sunday to run in the Flying Pig half marathon and to raise awareness and funds for dementia research. Boschan is tackling races around the country and around the world in honor of his late grandfather, Dr. Louis "Papa" Heyman.

