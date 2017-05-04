'Run4Papa' raises awareness, funds for dementia research through 'Flying Pig'
A North Carolina man traveled to Cincinnati Sunday to run in the Flying Pig half marathon and to raise awareness and funds for dementia research. Boschan is tackling races around the country and around the world in honor of his late grandfather, Dr. Louis "Papa" Heyman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 min
|mexico
|21,009
|Hey pops!
|10 hr
|fatsmelly
|5
|Looking for big ladies
|21 hr
|Big girl fetish
|9
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|22 hr
|Lil Ol Wine Drink...
|80
|Loser Cranley!
|Sat
|Krajomg
|23
|Man accused of rape amid electronic monitoring ...
|Sat
|Doctor Truth
|2
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|May 5
|sparkle
|194
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC