Root Cellar Xtract captures spirit of Country Rock's zenith

The relatively new Cincy band features some veteran area musicians, and the group's debut album, 'Rear View Mirror Eyes,' is loaded with tremendous musicianship. With a sound based on the breezy, dusty Country Rock model conjured in the '70s by bands like Buffalo Springfield, Poco, Eagles, Little Feat, Pure Prairie League, Sweetheart of the Rodeo -era Byrds and The Flying Burrito Brothers, Root Cellar Xtract is a relatively new Cincinnati band featuring some veteran area musicians.

