Root Cellar Xtract captures spirit of...

Root Cellar Xtract captures spirit of Country Rock's zenith

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

The relatively new Cincy band features some veteran area musicians, and the group's debut album, 'Rear View Mirror Eyes,' is loaded with tremendous musicianship. With a sound based on the breezy, dusty Country Rock model conjured in the '70s by bands like Buffalo Springfield, Poco, Eagles, Little Feat, Pure Prairie League, Sweetheart of the Rodeo -era Byrds and The Flying Burrito Brothers, Root Cellar Xtract is a relatively new Cincinnati band featuring some veteran area musicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rob Portman such a liar 4 hr OneWomynRiot 37
Motorola ? 6 hr Pops 8
PacBoy Jones 7 hr Sensible Sam 9
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... 17 hr Kyboy 4
1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09) 19 hr Susan Linville 31
Review: Presidential Moving Services Wed Dean Rushton 202
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed LibHater 21,030
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,099 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC