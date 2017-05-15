Rhoden family member charged with destroying evidence in massacre investigation

In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged a family member with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon. Brother of one of the victims, James Manley, 40, of Pike County has been charged with destroying a GPS device that was part of the investigation into the murders of the eight members of the Rhoden family last spring.

