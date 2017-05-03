Remembering Jonathan Demme

Remembering Jonathan Demme

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Watching his films has always felt like getting close to him, closer than I might have been to some acquaintances. When the news alert about the sudden passing of Jonathan Demme started trending in my social media feed last week, I quickly realized he would now forever remain an unchecked box on my coverage bucket list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 5 min Donna Hynes 189
Looking for big ladies 18 hr Pandillo 1
Hey pops! 18 hr Pandillo 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
News Critic's Pick: - Baskerville' at Cincinnati Pla... Tue Kyboy 1
Loser Cranley! Tue Rightious Brother 20
Pureval ! 100% YES Tue Bobbie 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,390 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC