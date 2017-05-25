Protesters gather outside Sen. Portma...

Protesters gather outside Sen. Portman's office after CBO score shows ...

The CBO estimates that 23 million Americans, including 1 million Ohioans, could lose health coverage over the next decade under the GOP bill. Protesters gather outside U.S. Sen. Rob Portman's downtown Cincinnati office to decry GOP efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

