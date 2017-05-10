Prosecutor: Sex charges against former judge cover 9 victims
A former northern Kentucky judge has pleaded not guilty to an 11-count indictment in a human trafficking and rape case. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 70-year-old Tim Nolan entered the plea on Wednesday to multiple charges including rape, witness tampering, human trafficking, unlawful transaction of a minor and prostitution.
