Police: Husband kills wife, drives himself to county jail

The Dayton Daily News reports Donald Cleaver showed up at a county jail early Friday after 70-year-old Mary Cleaver was stabbed to death at the couple's home in Dayton, about 55 miles north of Cincinnati. Police say a neighbor called 911 around 1 a.m. Friday and told a dispatcher that Donald Cleaver had said he'd killed his wife and was "getting ready to head to the jail."

