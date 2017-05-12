Pianist wows in CSO's season finale
Pianist wows in CSO's season finale Two newcomers headlined the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's season finale Friday, and the result wowed the audience. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2qaYLmm Russian-born pianist Anna Vinnitskaya put on a jaw-dropping display of technical fire in Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep.SteveChabot is against US
|18 min
|Bull Durham
|9
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|25 min
|Charlottes web
|6
|Looking for big ladies
|1 hr
|lovemesumbiglady
|14
|Hey pops!
|13 hr
|Gotcha
|9
|Rob Portman such a liar
|17 hr
|Liberals are wacko
|30
|Hamilton County sheriff's discipline of drunken...
|20 hr
|Liberals are sickos
|3
|Street Car demolition derby ?
|20 hr
|Liberals are sickos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC