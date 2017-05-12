Pianist wows in CSO's season finale

Pianist wows in CSO's season finale

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Pianist wows in CSO's season finale Two newcomers headlined the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's season finale Friday, and the result wowed the audience. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2qaYLmm Russian-born pianist Anna Vinnitskaya put on a jaw-dropping display of technical fire in Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rep.SteveChabot is against US 18 min Bull Durham 9
GRAB YOUR WALLET Update 25 min Charlottes web 6
Looking for big ladies 1 hr lovemesumbiglady 14
Hey pops! 13 hr Gotcha 9
Rob Portman such a liar 17 hr Liberals are wacko 30
Hamilton County sheriff's discipline of drunken... 20 hr Liberals are sickos 3
Street Car demolition derby ? 20 hr Liberals are sickos 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,978,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC