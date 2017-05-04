Patrol: Inmate dies after allegedly a...

Patrol: Inmate dies after allegedly attacked by other inmate

The State Highway Patrol says it's investigating the death of an inmate after he was allegedly attacked by another inmate at an Ohio prison. A patrol report says Melvin Green sustained serious injuries to the head Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, about 97 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

