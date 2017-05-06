Old Chinese food proverb: Preserve th...

Old Chinese food proverb: Preserve the old, but know the new

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cincinnati.com

Old Chinese food proverb: Preserve the old, but know the new The Chinese restaurant and how it's changed Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pgOotf Rachel and Steven Sun, co-owners of Fortune Noodle House in Clifton, opened their restaurant in March of 2016. They specialize in hand-pulled noodles that are stretched and folded into strands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) 6 hr Star 79
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr FlyOnTheWall 21,004
Looking for big ladies 17 hr ODrama 7
Loser Cranley! Sat Krajomg 23
News Man accused of rape amid electronic monitoring ... Sat Doctor Truth 2
Review: Presidential Moving Services Fri sparkle 194
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Thu DANIRAY8 29
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,707 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC