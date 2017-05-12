OHSAA Sanctions Cincinnati Walnut Hil...

OHSAA Sanctions Cincinnati Walnut Hills for Recruiting and Permit...

COLUMBUS, Ohio The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced penalties for Cincinnati Walnut Hills stemming from its investigation into recruiting activities, while also finding that a number of coaches were allowed to coach without obtaining the necessary coaching permit required by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. During its investigation, the OHSAA submitted evidence of prohibited recruiting activities to school administrators involving football head coach Brian Lainhart.

