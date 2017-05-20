Ohio prosecutor: Officer's Confederat...

Ohio prosecutor: Officer's Confederate flag T-shirt relevant

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Prosecutors in Ohio say a T-shirt with a Confederate flag emblem worn by ... . FILE - In this July 29, 2015, file photo, photos of Sam DuBose hang on a pole at a memorial near where he was shot and killed by a University of Cincinnati police officer during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop in Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... 44 min Kyboy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr actorvet 21,024
Looking for big ladies 16 hr ODrama 21
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 18 hr fingers mcgurke 679
News How crunching data saved Cincinnati $3.3 million 23 hr bobbie 2
Rep.SteveChabot is against US Sun Liberals are bung... 13
Rob Portman such a liar Sun Liberals are bung... 34
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,690 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC