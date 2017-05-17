Ohio man gets prison for shooting at ...

Ohio man gets prison for shooting at police dog, officers

A man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for charges related to shooting a police dog and firing at police officers. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 28-year-old Tyler Jones apologized Wednesday after pleading guilty to felonious assault and assaulting a police dog in a Cincinnati courtroom.

