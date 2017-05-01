Ohio grand jury clears cop in fatal shooting of armed man
A grand jury has concluded there should be no charges against an Ohio police officer who fatally shot a man authorities say was charging him with a butcher knife. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said Monday the grand jury considered evidence including witness accounts and the history of 24-year-old Michael Wilson-Salzl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loser Cranley!
|1 hr
|Krajomg
|18
|Tessah Carter
|4 hr
|mee
|1
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Laila v
|28
|Ray Tensing Trial
|16 hr
|Truth Be Told
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|I-75 Bridge Rebuild ?
|Sun
|Builder Bob
|2
|FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Sat
|thomas j
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC