Ohio grand jury clears cop in fatal shooting of armed man

A grand jury has concluded there should be no charges against an Ohio police officer who fatally shot a man authorities say was charging him with a butcher knife. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said Monday the grand jury considered evidence including witness accounts and the history of 24-year-old Michael Wilson-Salzl.

