Ohio family with 5 children adopts 6 siblings
Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish, thanks to their recent adoption by a couple with five biological children of their own. Christopher and Christina Sanders, of the Cincinnati suburb of Forest Park, had taken the siblings in as their first foster children.
