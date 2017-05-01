Ohio family with 5 children adopts 6 ...

Ohio family with 5 children adopts 6 siblings

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish, thanks to their recent adoption by a couple with five biological children of their own. Christopher and Christina Sanders, of the Cincinnati suburb of Forest Park, had taken the siblings in as their first foster children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr attkissonlawfirm 20,990
Loser Cranley! 7 hr Krajomg 18
Tessah Carter 11 hr mee 1
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 12 hr Laila v 28
Ray Tensing Trial 22 hr Truth Be Told 7
I-75 Bridge Rebuild ? Sun Builder Bob 2
FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!" Sat thomas j 13
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC