Ohio 49 mins ago 9:21 p.m.Cincinnati Public Schools to release video...

Cincinnati Public Schools, after initially refusing, said Thursday it would release the security camera video from inside Carson Elementary School that captured an assault on the 8-year-old boy in a school restroom two days before his death by suicide. An outside vendor is editing the video to blur faces of children to protect their identities.

