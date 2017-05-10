Ohio 49 mins ago 9:21 p.m.Cincinnati Public Schools to release video...
Cincinnati Public Schools, after initially refusing, said Thursday it would release the security camera video from inside Carson Elementary School that captured an assault on the 8-year-old boy in a school restroom two days before his death by suicide. An outside vendor is editing the video to blur faces of children to protect their identities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rob Portman such a liar
|33 min
|Liberals are sickos
|26
|Hamilton County sheriff's discipline of drunken...
|45 min
|Liberals are sickos
|3
|Street Car demolition derby ?
|49 min
|Liberals are sickos
|3
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|2 hr
|elmer gomez
|199
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|3 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|5
|Rep.SteveChabot is against US
|4 hr
|Bull Durham
|5
|Tracey Hunter
|6 hr
|jesse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC