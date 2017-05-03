No decisions yet on Confederate flag T-shirt, other issues

An Ohio judge will decide later on issues including whether jurors for a white former University of Cincinnati policeman's murder retrial can see the T-shirt with a Confederate flag emblem he wore under his uniform the day he fatally shot an unarmed black motorist. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz on Wednesday set a May 26 hearing for arguments on evidence challenges in the Ray Tensing case.

