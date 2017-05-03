No decisions yet on Confederate flag T-shirt, other issues
An Ohio judge will decide later on issues including whether jurors for a white former University of Cincinnati policeman's murder retrial can see the T-shirt with a Confederate flag emblem he wore under his uniform the day he fatally shot an unarmed black motorist. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz on Wednesday set a May 26 hearing for arguments on evidence challenges in the Ray Tensing case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|59 min
|Leah
|187
|Looking for big ladies
|16 hr
|Pandillo
|1
|Hey pops!
|16 hr
|Pandillo
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Critic's Pick: - Baskerville' at Cincinnati Pla...
|Tue
|Kyboy
|1
|Loser Cranley!
|Tue
|Rightious Brother
|20
|Pureval ! 100% YES
|Tue
|Bobbie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC