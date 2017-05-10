New USDA position is intended to boos...

New USDA position is intended to boost agricultural trade

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The new undersecretary position is a sign of Perdue's efforts to promote the U.S. agricultural industry at a time when President Donald Trump has tried to undo trade pacts that benefit American farmers. Perdue is set to make the announcement in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hamilton County sheriff's discipline of drunken... 1 hr One Womyn Riot 2
Rob Portman such a liar 1 hr One Womyn Riot 23
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 2 hr Nosillas21 31
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr new jersey 21,021
Review: Presidential Moving Services 23 hr Cinema 198
GRAB YOUR WALLET Update Wed GrabYourWallet 4
Looking for big ladies Wed ODrama 11
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC