New USDA position is intended to boost agricultural trade
The new undersecretary position is a sign of Perdue's efforts to promote the U.S. agricultural industry at a time when President Donald Trump has tried to undo trade pacts that benefit American farmers. Perdue is set to make the announcement in Cincinnati on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamilton County sheriff's discipline of drunken...
|1 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Rob Portman such a liar
|1 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|23
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Nosillas21
|31
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|new jersey
|21,021
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|23 hr
|Cinema
|198
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|Wed
|GrabYourWallet
|4
|Looking for big ladies
|Wed
|ODrama
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC