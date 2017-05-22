New restaurant brings New Orleans to the area
J. Gumbo's brings Cajun cooking to Anderson Township J. Gumbo's, a New Orleans style restaurant, has opened at the Crossings of Anderson Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/local/anderson-township/2017/05/22/j-gumbos-brings-cajun-cooking-anderson-township/329700001/ Bill Armstrong is the owner of J. Gumbo's, a New Orleans style restaurant that recently opened in Anderson Township. A new restaurant is bringing New Orleans style cooking to the area.
