New restaurant brings New Orleans to the area

J. Gumbo's brings Cajun cooking to Anderson Township J. Gumbo's, a New Orleans style restaurant, has opened at the Crossings of Anderson Bill Armstrong is the owner of J. Gumbo's, a New Orleans style restaurant that recently opened in Anderson Township. A new restaurant is bringing New Orleans style cooking to the area.

