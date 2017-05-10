New Project on Interstate 75 to Begin This Fall
A new construction project on Interstate 75 in Ohio is scheduled to start this fall, adding to the frustrations of drivers. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the seven-phased Thru the Valley project will begin on 8 mi.
