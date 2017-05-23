Nashville band Sound & Shape updates ...

Nashville band Sound & Shape updates bygone eras on its latest EP, 'Peasants'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Ryan Caudle doesn't care for the term "Prog" when it comes to describing his Nashville-based quartet, Sound & Shape. And while a few of Caudle's influences and elements of the band's sonic fingerprint support the conclusion, albeit with the qualifying "Pop" suffix, he avoids strict classifications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officer Tensing Trial 27 min Judd for the Defense 1
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 6 hr Injudgement 697
GRAB YOUR WALLET Update 6 hr Haymarketriot 11
I-75 Blocked ! 6 hr Retired Legal Man 5
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... Tue Kyboy 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon bayonne nj 21,037
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mon Baby 34
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC