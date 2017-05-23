Nashville band Sound & Shape updates bygone eras on its latest EP, 'Peasants'
Vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Ryan Caudle doesn't care for the term "Prog" when it comes to describing his Nashville-based quartet, Sound & Shape. And while a few of Caudle's influences and elements of the band's sonic fingerprint support the conclusion, albeit with the qualifying "Pop" suffix, he avoids strict classifications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer Tensing Trial
|27 min
|Judd for the Defense
|1
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|6 hr
|Injudgement
|697
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|6 hr
|Haymarketriot
|11
|I-75 Blocked !
|6 hr
|Retired Legal Man
|5
|IRS agents say public testimony puts their live...
|Tue
|Kyboy
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Baby
|34
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC