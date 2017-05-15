Movie filmed in Cincinnati up for highest award at Cannes
A movie filmed in Cincinnati last year is in the running for the highest award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France. "The Killing of the Sacred Deer" is one of the 19 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or in the main competition selection.
