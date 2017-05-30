Morning News: Tensing trial on hold; undocumented man makes...
Morning News: Tensing trial on hold; undocumented man makes immigration appointment, gets arrested; Ohio coroners struggling to keep up with overdoses The Ray Tensing trial is on hold after a federal judge overturned Judge Leslie Ghiz's restrictions to media access. Good morning all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|1 hr
|tina anne
|704
|Open storm drains
|6 hr
|Snakebit
|1
|IRS agents say public testimony puts their live...
|7 hr
|FarmerBrown
|9
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|21 hr
|Jayla
|42
|Officer Tensing Trial
|22 hr
|Professor Do Right
|25
|Reds Pitching is Terrible
|Tue
|Ghost of Marge
|1
|Skanky *as Ashley (ladybug) mason
|Mon
|I know you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC