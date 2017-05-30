Morning News: Tensing trial on hold; ...

Morning News: Tensing trial on hold; undocumented man makes...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Morning News: Tensing trial on hold; undocumented man makes immigration appointment, gets arrested; Ohio coroners struggling to keep up with overdoses The Ray Tensing trial is on hold after a federal judge overturned Judge Leslie Ghiz's restrictions to media access. Good morning all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 1 hr tina anne 704
Open storm drains 6 hr Snakebit 1
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... 7 hr FarmerBrown 9
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 21 hr Jayla 42
Officer Tensing Trial 22 hr Professor Do Right 25
Reds Pitching is Terrible Tue Ghost of Marge 1
Skanky *as Ashley (ladybug) mason Mon I know you 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,418,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC