Morning News: Raises for city top brass under fire as deficit looms; Ohio tax revenues fall short again in April; House set to vote on ACA repeal today According to a report released yesterday, Ohio's tax revenues in April fell $47.5 million behind projects, widening a big shortfall in this year's budget. That's part of a larger trend caused, at least in part, by Ohio Gov. John Kasich's tax cuts.

