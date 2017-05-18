Morning News: Local Trump voters unmoved by recent controversies;...
Morning News: Local Trump voters unmoved by recent controversies; city to hold stormwater damage info session; Ohio tops for breweries - sort of Supporters of the president in Ohio - which Trump won by 8 points back in November - say that recent controversies around him are 'fake news' and that investigators should instead be looking into illegal leaks to the press. Hello all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|38 min
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|Motorola ?
|2 hr
|POPS
|9
|Rob Portman such a liar
|8 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|37
|PacBoy Jones
|11 hr
|Sensible Sam
|9
|IRS agents say public testimony puts their live...
|22 hr
|Kyboy
|4
|1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Susan Linville
|31
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Wed
|Dean Rushton
|202
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC