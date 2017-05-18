Morning News: Ghiz keeps tight grip on Tensing retrial; Cranley apologies for mistaken procalamation honoring officer's killer; Sens. Portman, Brown agree - at least on Mueller U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman don't agree on much, but both say the DOJ's move naming Robert Mueller as special counsel leading the inquiry into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia is a good choice. Happy Friday Cincy.

