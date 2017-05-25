Morning News: Ghiz denies Tensing attorney's request for dismissal;...
Morning News: Ghiz denies Tensing attorney's request for dismissal; potential sites for FC Cincinnati stadium; ever body slammed a reporter? Judge Leslie Ghiz today denied a request from Ray Tensing's attorneys to dismiss murder and manslaughter charges against him. Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's attorneys won't prevail in a motion they filed yesterday seeking dismissal of the murder and manslaughter charges against.
