Morning News: Cranley says higher turnout will sway general election for him; Planned Parenthood sues to avoid closure of last abortion clinic in Kentucky; Kasich blasts AHCA vote Mayor John Cranley points to low primary turnout in some of the city's most populous West Side neighborhoods that favored him heavily in 2013 as one reason for his primary defeat. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says November's general election will be different than Tuesdays' mayoral primary, when Councilwoman Yvette Simpson handed him a big 10-point defeat.

