Moog is making 25 more legendary Synthesizer IIIc units

Would you like to play the same instrument Wendy Carlos used for Switched-On Bach ? Moog announced it is making a limited run of just 25 of the Synthesizer IIIc and it looks really cool . In the late 1960s, Bob Moog and a team of ten skilled technicians began hand-building cutting-edge musical instruments that they called "synthesizers" -- instruments that would radically change the landscape of music.

