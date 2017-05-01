Minimum Gauge: R.I.P. Colonel Bruce Hampton

Col. Bruce Hampton passes away at the end of his 70th birthday party jam; Billy Ray Cyrus pulls alpha-dad move on kids with name change; Frye Festival dupes wealthy music fans out of thousands If they got to choose, would a passionate musician who's spent their life on the road want to die onstage, doing what they love most? It's a theory most have about Colonel Bruce Hampton, but we'll never really know because the Jam-band-scene icon died at the end of a 70th birthday tribute concert in his honor on May 1. Hampton was onstage with members of Leftover Salmon, Blues Traveler, Widespread Panic and many others during the event's closing jam when he collapsed. The next day, his family confirmed that he had passed away.

