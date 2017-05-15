Minimum Gauge: Phoenix debut band concert merch vending machine
The robots are now taking over the merch booth and Phoenix is helping them; KRS-One pays tribute to the wrong Beastie Boy named Adam; the duo PWR BTTM likely lost its career over the course of five days due to one members predatory behavior. Certain government officials justify efforts to crack down on immigration to the U.S. as a job-saving tactic.
