Midori inspires in Britten with CSO

23 hrs ago

Midori inspires in Britten with CSO Superstar violinist, former prodigy and music education advocate took the time to meet with fans, students while in town Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pevl2p She delivered a riveting performance of the Britten Violin Concerto with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra on Thursday night. Then, Midori came into the Taft Theatre lobby to shake hands, pose for pictures and sign autographs for a long line of admirers.

