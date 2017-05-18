Mayor's office mistakenly honors Cinc...

Mayor's office mistakenly honors Cincinnati cop killer

Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day for the man who killed Cincinnati police officer Sonny Kim. The certificate is stamped with Cranley's signature and claims in-part that Trepierre's "sacrifice will save the lives of children for generations to come."

