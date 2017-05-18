Mayor's office mistakenly declares "T...

Mayor's office mistakenly declares "Tre Day" in honor of Cincinnati cop killer

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day for the man who killed Cincinnati police officer Sonny Kim. The certificate is stamped with Cranley's signature and claimed in-part that Trepierre's "sacrifice will save the lives of children for generations to come."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 1 min Lori Happel 205
Mayors Apli-jise? 1 hr bobbie 1
This city smells like fart 4 hr Pops 2
Rob Portman such a liar 9 hr Liberals are liars 38
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 14 hr tina anne 682
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Toms river nj 21,031
Motorola ? 17 hr POPS 9
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC