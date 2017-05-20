The Cincinnati May Festival kicked off its new era on Friday night with a galvanizing "Ode to Joy" led by Markus Stenz, the first of four guest conductors this year. May Festival opens with inspiring 'Ode to Joy' The Cincinnati May Festival kicked off its new era on Friday night with a galvanizing "Ode to Joy" led by Markus Stenz, the first of four guest conductors this year.

