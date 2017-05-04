Man raped girl while being monitored
A man who authorities say held a 14-year-old girl captive for months and raped her while being electronically monitored because of an earlier abduction case pleaded guilty Friday to luring a minor to his home for sex. Cody Lee Jackson, 21, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati to coercion and enticement of a minor.
