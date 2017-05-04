Man raped girl while being monitored

Man raped girl while being monitored

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A man who authorities say held a 14-year-old girl captive for months and raped her while being electronically monitored because of an earlier abduction case pleaded guilty Friday to luring a minor to his home for sex. Cody Lee Jackson, 21, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for big ladies 56 min ODrama 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Thousands 21,003
Loser Cranley! 7 hr Krajomg 23
News Man accused of rape amid electronic monitoring ... 15 hr Doctor Truth 2
Review: Presidential Moving Services Fri sparkle 194
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Thu DANIRAY8 29
Hey pops! Thu Pandillo 4
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,877 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC