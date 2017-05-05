Man Pleads Guilty In Sex Case To Coercing Minor In Ohio
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor after authorities say he held a 14-year-old girl captive for months and raped her while being electronically monitored because of an earlier abduction case.
