Man accused of rape amid electronic monitoring to alter plea
An Ohio man who authorities say was on an electronic monitor in an abduction case when he had a 14-year-old girl dropped off at his home by taxi, held her captive for months and raped her in 2015 is scheduled to change his plea. Court records show 21-year-old Cody Jackson is set for a change-of-plea hearing in federal court in Cincinnati on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|DANIRAY8
|29
|Looking for big ladies
|3 hr
|Big girl fetish
|4
|Hey pops!
|3 hr
|Pandillo
|4
|word association (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|winner
|284
|Pureval ! 100% YES
|5 hr
|POPS
|3
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|7 hr
|BBB
|192
|Loser Cranley!
|8 hr
|POPS
|21
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC