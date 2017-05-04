Man accused of rape amid electronic m...

Man accused of rape amid electronic monitoring to alter plea

12 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

An Ohio man who authorities say was on an electronic monitor in an abduction case when he had a 14-year-old girl dropped off at his home by taxi, held her captive for months and raped her in 2015 is scheduled to change his plea. Court records show 21-year-old Cody Jackson is set for a change-of-plea hearing in federal court in Cincinnati on Friday.

